Kyiv reports 447 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 447 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 23,602, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of ill people is growing in Kyiv – plus 447 people. Unfortunately, ten lethal cases have been recorded. Overall, 401 people have died from coronavirus in our city," Klitschko said at a press briefing on October 2, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 251 women aged 19-82 years; 10 girls aged 1-17 years; 168 men aged 18-83 years; and 16 boys aged 1-17 years old. Also, 28 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: Number of coronavirus patients in Ukrainian hospitals growing

At the same time, 312 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 7,253 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of October 2, Ukraine recorded a total of 217,661 COVID-19 cases, including 4,633 cases confirmed over the previous day.