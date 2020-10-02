Avakov: Ukraine won’t provide military assistance to Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict parties

Ukraine will not provide military assistance to any of the parties to Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"Ukraine will not provide military assistance to any of the parties to Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict," Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov posted on Twitter.

Earlier, MP from the Servant of the People party faction Liudmyla Marchenko said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel that Ukraine "will not neglect" to provide military assistance to Azerbaijan, if necessary.

As reported, Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region on the morning of September 27, blaming each other for shelling border areas and provoking violence. Both countries declared martial law and mobilization. The fighting has already resulted in military casualties on both sides and numerous civilian casualties.

Ukraine called on the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to settle it in accordance with the principle of territorial integrity of states.

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh region began in 1988. In 1994, after six years of war, the Bishkek Protocol was signed, according to which Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on the ceasefire. Nagorno-Karabakh region declared itself an independent "republic" but Azerbaijan did not recognize it, saying the territory was occupied by Armenia.

Ukraine and most world countries also consider Nagorno-Karabakh region an occupied part of Azerbaijan.