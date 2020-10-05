Kyiv city records 286 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 286 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 23,602, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 286 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kyiv over the past day. Ten lethal cases have been recorded. Overall, 430 Kyiv residents have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic," Klitschko said at a press briefing on October 5.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 163 women aged 18-90 years; 12 girls aged 4-17 years; 99 men aged 19-90 years; and 12 boys aged 4-17 years old. Also, 12 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: Daily number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine may reach 5,000 this week - Stepanov

At the same time, 399 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 8,263 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of October 5, Ukraine recorded a total of 230,236 COVID-19 cases, including 3,774 cases confirmed over the previous day.