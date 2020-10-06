Kyiv reports 355 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 355 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 25,091, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Some 355 people have fallen ill in Kyiv over the past day. Six people have died. Overall, 436 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," Klitschko wrote.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 190 women aged 18-89 years; 9 girls aged 3-16 years; 146 men aged 18-84 years; and 10 boys aged 1-17 years old. Also, 10 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 282 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 8,545 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, some 234,584 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine as of October 6, including 4,348 new cases recorded on October 5.