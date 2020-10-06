Ukraine does not interfere in U.S. presidential elections - Zelenskyi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said Ukraine has not been meddling in the U.S. presidential elections.

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

"It is very important for us that Ukraine does not interfere in the elections of any country," he said in an interview, adding that this includes Ukraine's strategic partners.

"By the way, we have bipartisan support from the Republicans and the Democrats [in the U.S.] They support the sanctions policy over the annexation of Crimea and the war in Donbas," the Ukrainian president recalled, according to the President's Office.

"With all due respect to the United States – with all due respect to their main political decision, the presidential election – for me personally, it is more important to resolve the issue of war than elections in another country," said Zelenskyi.

Read more: Zelenskyi dismisses Abromavicius as Ukroboronprom director general

"You must understand me, I'm the president of Ukraine, not of another country. We will not interfere in the elections or do anything that could then be exploited as interference," the president said.