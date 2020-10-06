Zelenskyi arrives in Brussels for EU-Ukraine summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has arrived in Brussels on a working visit to participate in the 22nd EU-Ukraine summit.

As reported by Censor.NET.

This will be the first bilateral EU summit with a partner country held physically in Brussels since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zelenskyi heads the Ukrainian delegation at the summit, whereas the EU delegation is led by European Council President Charles Michel.

The leaders will discuss priority issues in Ukraine-EU relations, including further steps to implement the Association Agreement, the deepening of sectoral integration between Ukraine and the EU, cooperation in the context of overcoming the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and further EU support for Ukraine's reform process. Particular attention will be paid to the security situation in the Russian-occupied territories of Donbas, as well as to discussing ways to strengthen coordination between Ukraine and the EU in order to ensure the de-occupation of Crimea and the protection of the rights of Crimean residents.

Read more: Everyone wants to see results of investigation into Navalny poisoning - Zelenskyi

A number of financial agreements are to be signed between Ukraine and the EU under the European Neighborhood Instrument, in particular, on support for eastern Ukraine, civil society and climate change mitigation.