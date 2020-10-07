Ukraine reports 4,753 new coronavirus cases
Ukraine has registered 4,753 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 239,337.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"We registered a record number of recoveries over the past day: 2,569 patients. At the same time, we have a record number of new coronavirus cases as a total of 4,753 people, including 219 children and 251 medical workers, have been tested positive over the past 24 hours," Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing.
Seventy-seven deaths and 730 hospitalizations have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.
In total, 4,597 coronavirus patients have died and 105,970 patients have recovered in Ukraine since the pandemic began.
