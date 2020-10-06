Ukraine reports 4,348 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 4,348 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 234,584, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ninety deaths and 2,149 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 4,520 patients have died and 103,401 have recovered in Ukraine since the pandemic began.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases was recorded in Kharkiv region (446), the city of Kyiv (286), Sumy region (282), Donetsk region (226), and Dnipropetrovsk region (206).

Read more: Daily number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine may reach 5,000 this week - Stepanov

A total of 3,774 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 4.