Ukrainian president arrives in Britain

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his wife, Olena Zelenska, have started their official visit to the United Kingdom, the president's press service has reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"During his visit, the head of state will hold talks with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson. The Ukrainian-British agreement on political cooperation, free trade and strategic partnership will be signed afterwards," the report said.

A number of other bilateral documents on cooperation in the field of defence and financial support of bilateral projects are also to be signed.

In addition, the Zelenskys will have a meeting with Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

According to the report, Zelenskyi will meet with Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle, Lord Mayor of the City of London William Russell and visit the London Stock Exchange. He will also meet with British investors.