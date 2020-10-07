Ukraine hopes to revise economic part of Association Agreement with EU

The free trade zone of Ukraine with the EU must correspond to the current economic realities in which Ukraine and the EU are located, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi believes.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We agreed to make maximum use of its (Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU. - Ed.) Mechanisms to further develop our trade relations and deepen economic integration between Ukraine and the European Union. At the same time, our delegation presented its vision of updating the Agreement on associations in the field of trade and sectoral interaction. The free trade zone must meet the realities of today, both the Ukrainian economy and the economy and the legislative field of the EU," said Zelenskyi.

The President pointed out that the focus of the discussions was the integration of Ukraine into the single digital market of the EU, the integration of the energy markets of Ukraine and the EU, interaction in the implementation of the European "green course".

Zelenskyi stressed that the parties will move in the direction of the Agreement on industrial "visa-free". He noted that an EU expert commission has recently begun its work, which will assess Ukraine's readiness to conclude an agreement on conformity assessment and acceptability of industrial products.