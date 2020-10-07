Kyiv reports 383 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 383 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 25,474, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Unfortunately, the number of patients in our city is not decreasing. Another 383 people have fallen ill over the past day. Six people have died. Overall, 442 people have died from coronavirus in Kyiv," Klitschko said at a press briefing on October 7.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 212 women aged 18-94 years; 14 girls aged between three months and 16 years; 144 men aged 19-87 years; and 13 boys aged 2-17 years old. In addition, 15 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 349 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 8,894 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, some 239,337 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine as of October 7, including 4,753 new cases recorded on October 6.