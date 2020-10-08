Сeasefire observed along entire contact line in Donbas

Today, October 8, the ceasefire is observed along the entire contact line in Donbas so far.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"No violations of the peace agreements have been recorded," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

October 7, invaders violated the ceasefire in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units once.

In the area of responsibility of tactical force ‘East’, the enemy opened fire from small arms near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk). Ukrainian troops did not return fire in response to the provocation.

No casualties among Joint Forces troops were reported.