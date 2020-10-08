Ukraine reports 5,397 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 5,397 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 244,734, according to the epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ukraine has recorded 93 deaths related to coronavirus over the past 24 hours. Overall, 4,690 people have died from the disease in Ukraine since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 2,263 people have recovered from coronavirus over the course of the past day. In total, 108,233 patients have overcome the disease in Ukraine.

Read more: Kyiv reports 383 new COVID-19 cases

The highest number of new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours have been reported in Kharkiv region (576), Kyiv city (422), Odesa region (367), and Dnipropetrovsk region (306).