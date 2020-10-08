Ukrainian army reports 112 new coronavirus cases

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have confirmed 112 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces wrote.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Facebook.

Overall, 748 people in the Ukrainian Armed Forces are sick with COVID-19 as of October 8.

During the entire period of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ukrainian army has confirmed 2,672 recoveries and 11 deaths.

It is noted that 490 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 79 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next two days.

As reported by Ukrinform, some 244,734 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine as of October 8, including 5,397 new cases recorded on October 7.