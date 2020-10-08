Ukrainians are advised not to travel to Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that Ukrainian citizens temporarily refrain from traveling to Kyrgyzstan due to the protests in this country and the complication of the security situation amid clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers, until the situation stabilizes.

Censor.NET reports citing MFA press service.

"Those citizens of Ukraine who are on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic are urged to be careful, avoid crowded places, do not take part in demonstrations and protests, do not enter into disputes with the local population on issues that relate to the internal political situation in the country, follow the news and recommendations of local authorities," the foreign ministry said in a statement released on its website on Oct. 8.

