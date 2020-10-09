Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukrainian army growing

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have confirmed 126 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces wrote.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Facebook.

Overall, 803 people in the Ukrainian Armed Forces are sick with COVID-19 as of October 9.

During the entire period of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ukrainian army has confirmed 2,743 recoveries and 11 deaths.

It is noted that 454 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 58 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days.

As reported, some 250,538 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine as of October 9, including 5,804 new cases recorded on October 8.