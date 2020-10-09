Zelenskyi, Duda to meet in Kyiv on Oct 12
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of Poland Andrzej Duda will hold a meeting in Kyiv on October 12, the presidential press service of Ukraine said.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"On October 12, a meeting will take place between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, who will be in Ukraine on an official visit," the service said in the statement.
According to the presidential website, the official meeting ceremony will take place at Mariyinsky Palace, where the signing of Ukrainian-Polish bilateral documents will also take place.
In addition, on October 13, Zelenskyi and Duda will visit Odesa, take part in the work of the Ukrainian-Polish economic forum.
