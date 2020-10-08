UK, Ukraine sign partnership agreement. PHOTO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have signed the Political, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership Agreement in London.

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

"We're strengthening the UK-Ukraine relationship and formalising the UK's commitment to upholding Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Johnson stressed that the UK is Ukraine's most fervent supporter.

"Whether it's our defence support, stabilisation efforts, humanitarian assistance or close cooperation on political issues, our message is clear – we are utterly committed to upholding Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Earlier reports said that the United Kingdom would provide 5 million pounds sterling in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and First Lady Olena Zelenska are on an official visit to the United Kingdom on October 7-8.

