Ukraine's presidential couple meet with Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. PHOTO

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met on Wednesday with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his wife, Olena Zelenska, during an audience at Buckingham Palace.

Censor.NET reports

"Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held an audience with President Volodymyr Zelenskyii of Ukraine and First Lady Olena Zelenska, at Buckingham Palace," the tweet reads.

The details of the meeting were not disclosed.

Zelenskyi and his wife are on an official visit to the United Kingdom on October 7-8.

During his visit, Zelenskyi will hold talks with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson. The Ukrainian-British agreement on political cooperation, free trade and strategic partnership will be signed afterwards.

Zelenskyi will meet with Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle, Lord Mayor of the City of London William Russell and visit the London Stock Exchange. He will also meet with British investors.

A number of other bilateral documents on cooperation in the field of defence and financial support of bilateral projects are also to be signed.