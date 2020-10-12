Ukraine reports 4,420 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 4,420 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 265,454.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, 43 deaths and 903 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 5,015 patients have died and 114,410 have recovered in Ukraine since the pandemic began.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases was recorded in Kharkiv region (741), Sumy region (418), Khmelnytskyi region (219), Odesa region (338), and Kyiv city (196).