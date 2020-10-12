Kyiv reports 196 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has recorded 196 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 27,693, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of coronavirus patients in the capital has grown by 196 people in the past 24 hours; six lethal cases have been recorded. Overall, 487 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 27,693," Klitschko said at a press briefing on October 12.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 109 women aged 20-84 years; 5 girls aged 11-16 years; 68 men aged 19-83 years; and 14 boys aged 1-17 years old. In addition, five health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 91 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 9,793 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

See more: Health Ministry updates list of countries in ‘red’ and ‘green’ zones. INFOGRAPHICS

As reported, some 265,454 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine as of October 12, including 4,420 new cases recorded on October 11.