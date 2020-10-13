Ukraine reports 5,133 new coronavirus cases
Ukraine has registered 5,133 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 270,587, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET.
A total of 107 deaths and 2,152 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.
In total, 5,122 patients have died and 116,562 have recovered in Ukraine since the pandemic began.
The highest number of new coronavirus cases was recorded in Kharkiv region (439), the city of Kyiv (397), and Lviv region (341).
As many as 4,420 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 11.
