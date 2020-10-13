Zelenskyi addresses Ukrainians, announces poll on day of local elections

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi recorded a video address to all citizens of Ukraine. He called on everyone to come and vote on the upcoming local elections.



"On October 25, I will ask you five important questions about what we discuss on the street, in our kitchens, and on the Internet, what we argue with friends, parents, or taxi drivers about, about what we have never been asked before. Five important questions to find out your opinion. Not opinion of politicians from high offices, independent experts on TV shows, or agents of other states. For the first time in the history of independence, we will ask you: what do you think?" he stated.

Zelensky added that he would announce the questions later.

