Kuleba: 58 countries open to Ukrainian tourists

Ukrainian citizens can now travel to 58 countries with or without certain restrictions, according to Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

Censor.NET reports citing RBC Ukraine.

"Countries are relatively open to Ukrainians, there are 58 such countries as of October 13," he said at a press briefing on October 13.

Kuleba has noted that since the last briefing on September 30, six countries have been added to the list, namely Bahrain, Peru, Pakistan, Sao Tome and Principe, Uganda and the Central African Republic.

At the same time, Kuleba reminded that Ukrainians can check the current conditions of entry into a particular country using an interactive online map on the website of the Foreign Ministry.

Read more: Poroshenko discharged from hospital

As reported, some 270,587 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine as of October 13, including 5,133 new cases recorded on October 12