Kyiv reports 397 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has recorded 397 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 28,090, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of ill persons in Kyiv has grown by 397 people; ten lethal cases have been recorded. Overall, 497 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 28,090," Klitschko said at a press briefing on October 13.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 214 women aged 20-88 years; 17 girls aged between two months and 17 years; 157 men aged 18-84 years; and 9 boys aged 7-16 years old. In addition, 23 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 169 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 9,961 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of October 13, Ukraine reported a total of 270,587 COVID-19 cases, including 5,133 cases registered on October 12.