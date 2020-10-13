Holos negotiates unification with seven parties – Prytula

The Holos political party is negotiating the unification with representatives of seven Ukrainian political parties of the right-wing political parties, candidate for Kyiv Mayor, deputy head of the party Serhiy Prytula said in an interview.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"I will not spoil it for you, but negotiations are now underway with seven parties on parallel courses. With someone they are deeper, with someone still tenuous, but these meetings take place regularly," Prytula said in an interview with the agency.

Earlier, he said that people who previously represented the right-wing poltical parties Democratic Alliance, Power of People, Samopomich and Rishuchi Hromadiany (Resolute Citizens) are on the lists of the Holos party to Kyiv City Council. According to Prytula, after the end of the unification processes, the European Solidarity Party will also receive an offer to join the project.

Read more: Zelenskyi addresses Ukrainians, announces poll on day of local elections

"Yes, surely, when we finish some kind of unification processes, we will invite Petro Oleksiyovych [Poroshenko] and his political force to join us. It will be very interesting if he says 'no,' it will be an absurd situation, because in this case he will scatter the voices of patriots," the deputy head of the party said.