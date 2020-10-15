Ukraine reports 5,062 new coronavirus cases
Ukraine has registered 5,062 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 281,239, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET.
Seventy-three deaths and 951 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.
In total, 5,302 patients have died and 119,650 have recovered in Ukraine since the beginning of the pandemic.
As many as 5,590 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 13.
