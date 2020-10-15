Government dismisses head of Prime Minister’s Office

The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Tetiana Kryvenko as head of the Prime Minister's Office.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The relevant resolution has been published on the Government portal.

"To dismiss Tetiana Kryvenko from the post of head of the Prime Minister's Office of Ukraine," reads the document.

Under another resolution, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Oleh Hubanov, an adviser to the prime minister, as acting head of the Prime Minister's Office.

Read more: Zelenskyi Promises To Dismiss Venediktova In Absence Of Results Of Her Work Until 2021

As reported, Tetiana Kryvenko was appointed as head of the Prime Minister's Office in March 2020.