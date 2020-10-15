Kyiv reports 445 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has recorded 445 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 28,957, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 445 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kyiv in the past 24 hours. 17 lethal cases have been recorded. Overall, 535 people have died from coronavirus in our city. The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 28,957," Klitschko said at a press briefing on October 15.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 252 women aged 18-89 years; 18 girls aged 4-17 years; 159 men aged 18-92 years; and 16 boys aged 2-17 years old. In addition, 16 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 57 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 10,286 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, some 281,239 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine as of October 15, including 5,062.new cases recorded on October 14.