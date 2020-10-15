Zelenskyi to pay working visit to Turkey on Friday

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a working visit to the Republic of Turkey (Istanbul) on Friday, October 16.

As reported by Censor.NET.

During the visit, Zelenskyi will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"It is planned to discuss a wide range of issues of relations between Ukraine and Turkey, as well as the signing of a number of bilateral documents," the press service said.

