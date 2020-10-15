ENG
Zelenskyi to pay working visit to Turkey on Friday

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a working visit to the Republic of Turkey (Istanbul) on Friday, October 16.

During the visit, Zelenskyi will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"It is planned to discuss a wide range of issues of relations between Ukraine and Turkey, as well as the signing of a number of bilateral documents," the press service said.

