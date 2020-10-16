Ukraine reports 5,992 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 5,992 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 287,231, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As many as 106 deaths and 2,269 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 5,408 patients have died and 121,919 have recovered in Ukraine since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 5,062 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 14.