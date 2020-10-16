Kyiv reports 455 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has recorded 455 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 29,412, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 455 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kyiv in the past 24 hours. Twenty-two people have died. Overall, 557 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 29,412," Klitschko said at a press briefing on October 16.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 261 women aged 18-94 years; 15 girls aged 2-16 years; 163 men aged 18-87 years; and 16 boys aged 2-17 years old. In addition, 17 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 189 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 10,475 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported by Ukrinform, some 287,231 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine as of October 16, including 5,992.new cases recorded on October 15.