Ukraine under COVAX may receive AstraZeneca or Novavax vaccines – Liashko

Ukraine, within the framework of the COVAX initiative, may receive vaccines from manufacturers AstraZeneca and Novavax, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Ukraine will be provided with vaccines against coronavirus after their registration by manufacturers and WHO recharacterization. We are doing everything possible to make Ukraine one of the first to receive the vaccine. We entered COVAX, which unites 180 countries... 92 countries, including Ukraine, will receive the vaccine for free or below the market price. For these countries, AstraZeneca (the UK) vaccines will be used for 61 countries, and Novavax (the United States) for 92 countries," he said.

According to Liashko, there is a preliminary agreement that the areas where vaccines will be produced will be located in India at the Serum Institute. They will ensure the production of a vaccine product after its registration so that all countries on the list receive the first tranche of vaccines in the amount of 3% of the country's population.

"It is envisaged that there will be several tranches of vaccine to cover at least 20% of the population from priority groups: workers at high risk of infection, workers of emergency situations services, people with comorbidities, older people, workers at a critical level of risk, school workers, people living in shelters for the homeless," added the deputy minister.

According to Liashko, COVAX will try to supply one vaccine product for each country. The country must ensure product acceptance, cold chain, delivery to vaccination rooms and vaccination sessions.