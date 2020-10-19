Ukraine reports 4,766 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 4,766 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 303,638, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Sixty-six deaths and 1,112 recoveries have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 5,673 patients have died and 126,489 have recovered in Ukraine since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 5,231 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 17.