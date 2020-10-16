Eight schools in Kyiv closed due to COVID-19 cases among teachers

Eight schools in Kyiv city have been closed for quarantine due to confirmed coronavirus cases among teachers, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Unfortunately, the situation with the disease in educational institutions is getting worth. Eight schools in Kyiv are closed for quarantine due to COVID-19 cases among teachers. Three schools in Pecherskyi district, three schools in Obolonskyi district, one each in Podilskyi district and Darnytskyi district," Klitschko said at a press briefing on October 16.

Some 598 classes in 182 schools have been transferred to distance learning. Some 579 pupils and 449 teachers are sick with coronavirus, he said.

The mayor also said about a rise in coronavirus cases in kindergartens in Kyiv. In particular, 86 groups in 75 kindergartens have been temporarily closed. "Three kindergartens have been shut down for quarantine," Klitschko said.

Read more: Ukraine under COVAX may receive AstraZeneca or Novavax vaccines – Liashko

As reported, some 287,231 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine as of October 16, including 5,992.new cases recorded on October 15.