Kyiv reports 385 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has recorded 385 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 30,848, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 385 new coronavirus patients have been recorded in our city. Five people have died over the course of the past day. Overall, 587 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he said at a press briefing on October 19, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 189 women aged 18-96 years; 17 girls aged 5-17 years; 169 men aged 18-85 years; and 10 boys aged 2-17 years old. In addition, 13 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 13 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 10,709 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

