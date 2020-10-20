President appoints Ukraine's ambassador to Finland
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Olha Dibrova as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Finland.
As reported by Censor.NET.
The decree on the appointment (No.453/2020) has been posted on the president’s website.
"To appoint Olha Dibrova as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Finland," reads the document.
Prior to that, Olha Dibrova served as director of the Directorate General for State Protocol at the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine.
