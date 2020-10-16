Zelenskyi prays for Ukraine in Istanbul. VIDEO&PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi is visiting the Ecumenical Patriarchate, where he and representatives of the Ukrainian community in Turkey has taken part in a joint prayer for Ukraine in the Patriarchal Church of St George.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The President of Ukraine began his meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the residence in Fanar.

October 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and First Lady Olena Zelenska make a state visit to the Republic of Turkey.

The Ukrainian delegation consists of Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleh Urusky, Minister of Defence Andriy Taran, Minister of Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzheppar, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Defence for European Integration Anatoliy Petrenko, Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa, leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev, heads of the leading enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

