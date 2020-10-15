President introduces new Chernihiv regional governor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has introduced Anna Kovalenko as the new head of Chernihiv Regional State Administration.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The ceremony took place during the land forum "Land to the People" in Chernihiv region on Thursday, October 15.

"Today we gathered in Chernihiv region. This region has great agricultural potential. It has other prospects and ambitious goals for development. And one more thing - today it gets a person who must implement all these prospects. Today I want to introduce the new head of Chernihiv Regional State Administration," Zelenskyi said.

The head of state handed Kovalenko the certificate of the head of Chernihiv Regional State Administration.

He said that Kovalenko is currently the only woman in Ukraine who heads a region.

The decree appointing Kovalenko as Chernihiv regional governor was published on the president's website on October 13.

The Cabinet of Ministers on September 28 approved Kovalenko's appointment as head of Chernihiv Regional State Administration.

On April 22, the president dismissed Kovalenko as deputy head of the President's Office.