President's Office surprised by some of wording in court decision on book 'Vasyl Stus Case'

The President's Office of Ukraine says that they are surprised by some of the wording in the decision of Darnytsky District Court of Kyiv, which banned the distribution of the printed edition of journalist and historian Vakhtang Kipiani's book "Vasyl Stus Case" without the permission of head of the Opposition Platform - For Life political party, MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We took into account the decision of Darnytsky District Court of Kyiv on the book 'Vasyl Stus Case.' We also acknowledged the statements of the author of the book, Vakhtang Kipiani, and representatives of the publishing house about their intention to appeal. This is at least evidence that society is ready to defend its rights. Surely, we are surprised by some of the wording in the decision. Although we do not question the independence of the judicial branch of government," the President's Office said on its website on Monday.

The President's Office said that since the book is a processing of a real repressive criminal case against Stus initiated in the USSR and on which he was convicted, it is strange to define plaintiff Medvedchuk as a "character of the writing."

"Most of the content of the book is an accurate reprint of the materials of the criminal case. That is, the purely documentary basis of the book does not raise any doubts. Therefore, it is according to this logic of the book that Viktor Medvedchuk is a participant in this process that took place in history, and not just 'the character of the writing.' The behaviour of the participant was analyzed solely on the basis of documented facts that are not a product of the authors' literary creativity and literary idea," the President's Office said.

Read more: Court bans distribution of Vasyl Stus Case book without Medvedchuk's permission

The President's Office also said that censorship in Ukraine in any form is directly and unequivocally prohibited by the Constitution.

"We proceed from the fact that scientific research of history, processing of materials from the history of our people, in particular with the help of journalism tools, cannot be limited through the emotions of individual participants in past events. Regardless of the current status and political position of these participants. We call on all citizens to have the courage to look honestly on the events of the past of our people and the actions or inaction of individuals," the President's Office said.