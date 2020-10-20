No threat to visa-free travel to EU, President assures

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has assured that there is no threat to visa-free travel to the European Union for Ukrainian citizens "no matter what anyone says."

As reported by Censor.NET.

"All experts point out that this year's EU-Ukraine Summit and the joint statement nearly for the first time so vividly emphasize the partnership between Ukraine and Europe. Our successes are praised, in particular, tangible progress in the implementation of the Association Agreement, all the preconditions for concluding the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products and the European Common Aviation Area agreement, and in-depth integration of Ukrainian markets into European ones. And there is also a clear message: no threat arises to visa-free travel to the European Union for Ukrainian citizens. No matter what anyone says. This also applies to the cooperation with the IMF, which we continue. Just like with the World Bank and the EBRD," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in his address on the internal and external situation in Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada.

The international coalition continues to support Ukraine and reaches a new level, he noted.

"We have maintained bipartisan US support. Ukraine and the United Kingdom officially became strategic partners. Relations between Ukraine and Turkey have reached an unprecedented level. Canada remains our reliable partner and close friend, say the least of," the President said.

Read more: Zelenskyi: We must be sure we have enough oxygen-supplied beds in hospitals if COVID-19 cases increase

In addition, he said, "we actually rebuild a constructive dialogue and good neighbourly relations with Hungary, Romania and Poland."

Zelenskyi also reminded about the creation of the Lublin Triangle format together with Poland and Lithuania as a platform for political, economic and social cooperation.