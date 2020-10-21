Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas six times

The armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in Donbas six times over the past day.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The Russian occupation forces opened fire from small arms in the area of Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk) and Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk) and used grenade launchers of various systems and small arms near the village of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Unfortunately, one Ukrainian defender was injured in the enemy shooting.

In addition, as noted, the flight of an enemy UAV across the contact line was spotted in the Azov region. The drone was suppressed by Ukrainian electronic warfare equipment, making its further usage impossible.

See more: ‘Shchastia’ entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region to open on November 10. PHOTOS

"Today, October 21, no shots by the armed forces of the Russian Federation have been recorded in all areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units. The ceasefire is observed along the entire contact line," the Headquarters informs.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers are ready to adequately respond to any insidious and provocative actions of the enemy. The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by Ukrainian defenders.