Cabinet creates working group to coordinate talks with IMF

The Cabinet of Ministers has established an interagency working group to coordinate the negotiation process with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Censor.NET reports citing Ukronform.

The relevant resolution was adopted at a government meeting on October 21, the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine reported.

The interagency working group is a temporary consultative and advisory body of the Cabinet of Ministers formed to fulfil the obligations of the Ukrainian side under the Stand-By Arrangement.

Yuriy Butsa, Government Commissioner for Public Debt Management, will chair the interagency working group.

On June 9, 2020, the IMF Executive Board approved an 18-month Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine, with a total access of $5 billion. On June 12, Ukraine received $2.1 billion as the first tranche from the IMF. According to preliminary forecasts of the Finance Ministry, Ukraine may receive $1.4 billion from the IMF by the end of the year.