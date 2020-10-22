Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas seven times, Ukrainian troops fire back

October 21, the Russian occupation forces violated the agreements reached within the Trilateral Contact Group five times. Today, two more ceasefire violations have been recorded.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the enemy opened fire from small arms near the village of Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol). Two more ceasefire violations were recorded in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), where the enemy used grenade launchers of various systems at noon and in the evening," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", the enemy fired small arms on the Joint Forces positions near the village of Artema (26km north of Luhansk). To suppress the enemy's fire activity and save their lives and health, Ukrainian soldiers fired back, forcing the enemy to stop its attacks.

No casualties among Ukrainian defenders were reported, the Headquarters informs.

Read more: Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas twice

In addition, the flight of enemy’s Orlan-10 UAV without crossing the contact line was spotted yesterday in the area of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk) and Avdiivka. The Joint Forces' electronic warfare equipment made it impossible to continue using the drone.

Today, October 22, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire twice, using grenade machine gun outside Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk) and small arms near Artema. Joint Forces opened fire in response to the enemy's provocation.

In other areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units, the ceasefire is observed along the entire contact line.