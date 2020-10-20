Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas twice

The armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in Donbas twice over the past day.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy violated the ceasefire near the village of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk), using a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and small arms," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

According to the Headquarters, unaimed shots did not pose a threat to life and health, so Ukrainian soldiers did not return fire. No casualties among Ukrainian defenders were reported.

In addition, in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), contrary to the agreements reached within the Trilateral Contact Group, the flight of an enemy UAV across the contact line was spotted. The enemy's drone was suppressed by electronic warfare equipment, making its further usage impossible.

Today, October 20, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units.