Kyiv reports 631 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has recorded 631 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 32,500, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Our city has registered a record-high number of new patients over the past day - 631 people. Fifteen patients have died. In total, 642 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," Klitschko said at a press briefing on October 22.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 341 women aged 18-85 years; 25 girls aged 5-17 years; 253 men aged 18-84 years; and 12 boys aged between 11 months and 16 years old. In addition, 23 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 189 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 11,304 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, some 322,879 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine as of October 22, including 7,053 new cases recorded during the previous day.