Judicial Administration Head Kholodniuk Resigned
The head of the State Judicial Administration (SJA) Zynovii Kholodniuk wrote a letter of resignation on his own free will.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"He wrote a letter of resignation on his own free will," the authority said.
In the coming days, the High Council of Public Justice is to consider the application.
Kholodniuk's defence appealed against his suspension.
Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to elect Kholodniuk a measure of restraint in the form of bail of UAH 1 million and chose him a personal guarantee.
Kholodniuk is suspected of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 255, Part 1 of Article 369-2, Article 351-2 of the Criminal Code
