COVID-19 – Zelenskyi assures no new lockdown planned in Ukraine

No new lockdown is planned in Ukraine despite a rapid increase in the number of new coronavirus cases every day.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The president says he thinks tougher curbs could completely stall the Ukrainian economy.

According to him, maximum efforts now are devoted to the issues of providing additional medical equipment and medical support, as well as ensuring the sufficient number of healthcare workers.

In addition, the president announced the development of a Ukrainian vaccine against the coronavirus. It took more than six months to develop it. It is now undergoing trials, he said.