Zelenskyi announces "unique" Ukrainian vaccine

The president announced the development of a Ukrainian vaccine against the coronavirus. It took more than six months to develop it. It is now undergoing trials, he said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We cannot disclose details because of clinical trials, and this is true, we have no right [to disclose the details]. I'll tell you the truth – it is unique. These are not big words or crowd-pleasing statements. It is unique because it is not like the others. We have materials that trials have already been conducted, but not in humans, yet they have taken place. I cannot speak today about the timeframe, but in any case, you should know our approach - in addition to our, Ukrainian vaccine, if someone has a ready vaccine earlier, we will buy it, in any case," Zelenskyi said.

