NBU expects to receive IMF tranche at year-end – Shevchenko
The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) expects to receive a tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the end of 2020.
NBU Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said this at a briefing on Thursday, October 22.
"Cooperation with the International Monetary Fund will enable us to continue fulfilling the state’s external obligations and to increase international reserves up to USD 29-30 billion in subsequent years. We still expect to receive the next tranche of the IMF at the end of this year," Shevchenko said.
As reported, the Finance Ministry expects to receive two tranches from the International Monetary Fund worth $700 million each by the end of the year. In June 2020, Ukraine received $2.1 billion loans from the IMF. However, according to preliminary forecasts of the National Bank, Ukraine will be able to get only one tranche by the end of the year.
